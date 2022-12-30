[The Epoch Times, December 30, 2022]New York State Congressman-elect George Santos (George Santos) was revealed to have falsified his resume. ) and Queens prosecutors are investigating whether he may have violated the law.

Santos is the Republican member of Congress elected in Congress’s Third District, which includes Queens and Nassau County on Long Island. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn has launched an investigation into his campaign finance filings showing what appear to be suspicious sources of wealth. Santos’ financial filing for his first run for Congress in 2020 did not list any assets or compensation above $55,000. But his financial filings with the Federal Election Commission for this year’s campaign show that the Devolder Organization, a company he founded in 2021, made millions of dollars; he also lent his campaign $705,000.

Regarding the sudden increase in wealth, Santos said that he makes money by matching sellers and potential buyers of luxury goods such as planes and yachts. Yachts, the brokerage fee I take is about $200,000 to $400,000.”

A spokesman for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating Santos. “The countless fabrications and inconsistencies in Congressman-elect Santos’ statements are simply appalling,” said District Attorney Anne Donnelly, also a Republican. “No one is above the law, and in this county A crime was committed and we will prosecute according to the law.”

The Queens District Attorney’s Office also said on December 29 that it was investigating whether Santos committed a crime. “While we do not comment on public inquiries, we are in the process of ascertaining whether the District of Queens has jurisdiction over (Santos) any potential criminal offense,” an office spokesman said.

One more fabrication and falsehood: mother was not killed on 9.11

Santos’ resume, which he claimed during the campaign, was first dismissed by the New York Times as false, including that he did not graduate from Baruch College of the City University of New York (City University of New York), nor did he have a career in Citigroup (Citigroup) and Goldman Sachs (Goldman Sachs). Sachs, nor is he of Jewish descent as he claims. But Santos said he was exaggerating.

However, the “Washington Post” reported on December 29 that Santos also fabricated that his mother, Fatima Devolder, was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Last July, Santos responded to a Twitter account titled “9/11 was a crime without a victim” by saying: “9/11 took my mother’s life… so I blocked (the account) , so I won’t see it again.”

But last December, he tweeted to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his mother’s death, writing: “This December 23rd marks the 5th anniversary of the loss of my best friend and mentor, Mom, you will always be in my heart. Santos’s campaign website admitted that Santos’ mother survived 9/11 in her office in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and later died of cancer.

Not only the Democrats demanded that Santos resign, but even some of his fellow Republicans couldn’t stand Santos being exposed as fraudulent. The newly-elected New York State Congressman Nick LaLota called for an ethical investigation of him. Chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee Cairo (Joseph G. Cairo) also condemned: “Congressman-elect Santos made serious misstatements about his background, experience and education, which undermined the public’s trust.”

Santos refused to resign. He will be sworn in next Tuesday (January 3), but he may face investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the federal Department of Justice after taking office.

Responsible editor: Chen Wenqi