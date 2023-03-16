Home Entertainment Sosuke Ogata, actually. Dimple Keisei “Extra Akihabara”
Sosuke Ogata, actually. Dimple Keisei “Extra Akihabara”

Sosuke Ogata, actually. Dimple Keisei “Extra Akihabara”

Get off at any station that interests you. Let’s walk around the town that interests us. With my friend Taiki, a photographer.

A blog series in which Kazuma Anzai and his friend Yasuki Kasagawa spend an ordinary time together.

Same age, long hair

i like anime and manga

somehow have something in common

Every time I meet Aosuke, I have something to talk about.

But I can’t take pictures! (smile)

I often ask the editor to

Still not come true. .

For a fashion-themed shoot

It seems that it is difficult because the hairstyle is covered

I can’t help it.

So let’s appeal on the blog!

I thought, this time,

As the first guest in the extra edition of “Bochikyou”

Men’s Nonno Model Invited Sosuke Ogata

We played in Akihabara!

You were here, Master!

I’ve been saying for a while that I want to go

I came to a maid cafe.

The picture is sweet!

Master of sweet tooth.

Enjoy the pelori and parfait.

Hey, I want to go to the bathroom

I have to tell the maid that I’m going to pick flowers.

It seems to be no good.

Eh, I want to go too.

Heck, when you call a maid

Meow! Meow!I have to say

It seems to be no good.

smile

Maid’s live show

A master who spins a penlight and is in high spirits.

You look good.

The maids sing and dance at this shop

I was able to watch the live show!

The distance is close and powerful.

♡♡

Satisfied.

ah…

A magical power that makes you feel lonely when you leave.

I was grabbed by an eagle.

Enjoy retro games

It seems that there is a game center.

what is this

It seems to be a shop that opened in 2001

Same age as the three of us!

What a coincidence. .

There are arcades everywhere

Akihabara of Sengoku.

14 houses in the neighborhood! ?

That’s amazing

I just happened to fall in love with it.

Serious match!

A round armadillo

Roll around and aim for the goal

A competitive racing game.

I get really excited

It’s going to be exhausting!smile

With Aosuke who suddenly starts joking around

I find it and I’m addicted to it.smile

I can’t hate him!

This is what I mean.

Compete in driving games!

The photographer (Kasakawa) also participated

A heated battle unfolds between the three of them.

Since the ability is about the same, it is a dead heat.

one more time.smile

I’m really tired from playing too much

Gamesen is the best.

Handsome even if he loses!

I’m sure Aosuke, who shines in arcades,

I like people who go to arcades with me.

UFO catcher.

It looks like you’ve found what you’re looking for.

It seems that he often splurges.

Moderately!

Speaking of Akihabara

“Electric Town”

“sub culture”

“Town of Otaku” etc.

There are various images.

Beginning in the post-war black market

It seems that it prospered due to the home appliance boom.

It later became a city of personal computers, and derived from it.

Connected to modern otaku culture

Demand for anime figures and games

It seems to have spread.

Final destination!

Go to the shrine on Aosuke’s recommendation!

However, since it is at night, we refrain from visiting the shrine and only look around.

It’s a beautiful torii.

This is the sacred place of the “Love Live” series

A place where fans gather from all over the country.

Anime is amazing!

Photographer Yasuki Kasagawa
comment

I did it. guest times.

I thought that if I invited a guest, it would somehow add to the sense of planning (laughs).

First guest! Small Aosuke! ! ! yay! ! !

The three of us of the same age enjoyed Akihabara happily!

We had a really fun time at a maid café, had a hot battle at an arcade for the first time in a while, went on a pilgrimage to sacred places, and took lots of pictures, so it was a very meaningful time!

Thank you, Aosuke-kun! Let’s meet again!

Honamata! ! !

＃Extra Akihabara 2022.12.13

