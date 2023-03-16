International media continue to call the criminals from the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) “suspected gang members.” Due to this, the head of the Cyan Bank, Christian Guevara, questioned the arguments on which they are based when making that assumption.

It should be noted that security authorities have confirmed that the CECOT criminals have criminal records. In addition, most of the inmates have tattoos allusive to gangs all over their bodies.

Despite having received international criticism, the authorities continue to ensure the security of the country. Likewise, the head of the Cyan Bank has shown his support in taking measures to safeguard thousands of Salvadorans.