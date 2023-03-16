Home News Christian Guevara questions international media for calling the CECOT criminals “suspected gang members”
News

Christian Guevara questions international media for calling the CECOT criminals “suspected gang members”

by admin
Christian Guevara questions international media for calling the CECOT criminals “suspected gang members”
Home Political class Christian Guevara questions international media for calling the CECOT criminals “suspected gang members”
Political class

Mar 16, 2023, 10:32 am

International media continue to call the criminals from the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) “suspected gang members.” Due to this, the head of the Cyan Bank, Christian Guevara, questioned the arguments on which they are based when making that assumption.

It should be noted that security authorities have confirmed that the CECOT criminals have criminal records. In addition, most of the inmates have tattoos allusive to gangs all over their bodies.

Despite having received international criticism, the authorities continue to ensure the security of the country. Likewise, the head of the Cyan Bank has shown his support in taking measures to safeguard thousands of Salvadorans.



Next PostNational Bacheo Plan recovers important streets in Santa Ana

See also  Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on the San Juan-Valledupar highway

You may also like

Human rights activists call for “feminist foreign policy...

Colombian authorities confirm the death of the 21...

Suicide case was registered in Yopal, the victim...

EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal – March 16,...

“In 1 year we have saved the lives...

French cinema will be the protagonist at FICCI...

Where are the brain slices from the Nazi...

When does Easter 2023 start?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces...

Police generals requested resignation after Lasso requested his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy