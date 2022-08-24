Chinese streetwear brand SOULGOODS has teamed up with the famous Japanese fragrance brand Kuumba to bring the “EASTER MASTER” joint series. The inspiration comes from the martial arts attitude of those who learn martial arts respecting incense and politeness. , brings single products such as the cooperation incense tube, incense stick and incense holder. The taste of the incense is characterized by woody tones to echo the sense of tranquility of the practice in the mountains. In addition to incense, SOULGOODS also refined design concepts from Chinese classical Tang suits and kung fu films, bringing a set of “KUNGFU MASTER” capsule clothing series that combines street style and “kung fu”, including new Tang suits, T-Shirts and other items .

The new SOULGOODS x Kuumba collaboration series will be the first to be released on the brand’s online channels at 00:00 on August 25th, and will be officially launched in the brand’s offline stores on August 27th. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.