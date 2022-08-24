The difficult victory against the Cremonese, Paulo Dybala is already concentrated on Saturday’s game against Juventus, for him certainly the more important at this start of the season. The Argentine, who started late compared to his teammates, is pushing to recover as fast as possible the best physical condition. The injuries of Wijnaldum and Zaniolo will force him – underlines ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ – to a mini featfor this Paulo decided yesterday to also work on the day of rest granted to the team by the Special One. A sweet job, immortalized in the stories published on Instagram that portray him in the gym together with his partner Oriana Sabatini, which a few days ago joined him in the capital. Dybala is in pursuit of a very important personal goal, i 100 gol in Serie A. It is currently stopped at 98 and is still dry this season: the dream of all Roma fans is that it can unlock just Saturday night against Juventus.