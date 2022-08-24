The accident in via Barbaro, behind the Maser villa. The man got stuck under the rear axle of the vehicle.

MASER. Accident at work in Maser, a worker risks losing a leg. The alarm was raised around noon from via Barbaro, just behind the Maser villa. A worker was stuck under the trailer of a ‘excavator. It seems that the leg has ended up under the rear axle of the vehicle. The injuries sustained were serious, but fortunately the man is not in danger of life.

The emergency call was immediately called: the carabinieri, the firefighters, and the Suem118 staff arrived on the spot with the ambulance and thehelicopter. The firefighters released the man stuck under the vehicle and entrusted him to the care of the medical staff who transported him by helicopter to the hospital. Spisal also arrived in Maser to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.