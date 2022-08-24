Home News Maser, leg stuck under the trailer. Serious worker
News

Maser, leg stuck under the trailer. Serious worker

by admin
Maser, leg stuck under the trailer. Serious worker

The accident in via Barbaro, behind the Maser villa. The man got stuck under the rear axle of the vehicle.

MASER. Accident at work in Maser, a worker risks losing a leg. The alarm was raised around noon from via Barbaro, just behind the Maser villa. A worker was stuck under the trailer of a ‘excavator. It seems that the leg has ended up under the rear axle of the vehicle. The injuries sustained were serious, but fortunately the man is not in danger of life.

The emergency call was immediately called: the carabinieri, the firefighters, and the Suem118 staff arrived on the spot with the ambulance and thehelicopter. The firefighters released the man stuck under the vehicle and entrusted him to the care of the medical staff who transported him by helicopter to the hospital. Spisal also arrived in Maser to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Again thefts from Mier and Bettin: the thieves rob three houses

You may also like

Rimini meeting, Draghi: “Italy is a great country,...

Many colleges and universities in Ningxia issued notices...

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

Davide Ferrerio, the attack has been rebuilt: it...

Empowering the economy and adding luster to life:...

From Di Maio to Gelmini, this is where...

Deeply integrated into the green development of the...

Ivrea, Gillardi: “Our Carnival already has its own...

[Frontline Interview]Tourists trapped in Tibet rushed out of...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy