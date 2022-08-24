Huawei has announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on September 6 to launch the long-awaited Huawei Mate 50 series flagship. After the official announcement, everyone’s attention to the aircraft was obviously ignited, and many revelations came out for a while. Even the real shots of the engineering machine have been exposed. Although it is only a tightly blocked camera module, there are still some clues that can be found. Such as variable aperture.

In fact, this is not a new technology. As early as the Samsung Galaxy S9/S10 era, Samsung equipped its flagship machine with a variable aperture.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series released in 2018 supports F1.5/F2.4 two-speed variable aperture. The physical change to the size of the lens is achieved through the “bezel” on the outside of the lens. It only needs to adjust the shrinkage of the bezel. can.

In this way, the lens can better match the environment and take better photos, such as opening the aperture at night and reducing the aperture in strong light, which can avoid the dilemma of facing certain scenes with a single aperture.

According to the previous Huawei variable aperture patent display,The aperture of the Mate 50 Pro also applies a similar technology, through the adjustment of at least 6 aperture blades to achieve aperture changes.

However, although this technology looks beautiful, because Samsung’s software and algorithm adaptation was too much, it was thankless. It only lasted for two generations of models, and it was completely cancelled in the S20 series.

Due to the accumulation of the first image in Huawei for many years, as well as the blessing of XMAGE’s own image brand and the Hongmeng 3.0 self-developed system, it is bound to bring a better experience, and it may carry forward this technology, which is worth looking forward to.