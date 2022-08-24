“Dad, will you let me drive with Pikachu? And why not?” Who knows Pokemon and its best known character? Those of the Mini certainly yes, so much so that they have started a partnership whose results are at the Cologne video game fair, Gamescon, until August 28: Mini Aceman in Pokemon mode.

The idea is intended to be a curious and carefree approach to challenges: an affinity that is reflected in the conception of the MINI Concept Aceman. To celebrate Gamescom the car has been equipped with an exclusive Pokémon mode (the driver will be accompanied by the iconic Pikachu or the well-known Poké Ball on the OLED display) which will take the place of the central instrument, once the Experience mode is activated.

Through advanced projection technology, the animation then extends to the dashboard, front doors and hood. Full-blown gamification is one of the main objectives for Mini, so much so that it will play a fundamental role in future designs, thus offering fans of the brand a truly unique experience. The ongoing collaboration brings together two iconic characters, a perfect match, and their millions of fans as well.

Those at Gamescom 2022 will play with the “PLAY ON!” Campaign, taking a break, recharging themselves and their smartphone in Hall 5.2 at Stand B10 / D19 in the spacious MINI arena while enjoying the DJ set, water and popcorn. In addition, MINI also offers the exclusive MINI Concept Aceman Action Pack, a must-have collector’s item for fans, wrapped in typical transparent wrapping paper.

Finally: in addition to the premiere of the MINI Concept Aceman at gamescom, the company is launching the MINIverse, a truly digital world where the MINI community can discover the new concept car while having fun. Who was interested …