spotlight | nova rock festival

spotlight | nova rock festival

Summer is approaching and with it the festival season. the beginning of the big festivals in austria marks the “nova rock festival“ from 07.06. until 06/10/2023 on the pannonia fields in burgenland. act as headliner this year “slipknot„, „the prodigy„, „tenacious d„, „Picture book” and “the doctors„.

in addition to the headliners, there are of course many other great acts that will be performing. the recommendations of vienna concert editor wiebke are as follows: “you me at six„, „sum 41’ (which will sadly disband soon!), ‘three days grace„, „yungblud„, „fine cream fish fillet„, „papa roach” and “nothing but thieves„.

Other Recommendations: “asking alexandria„, „simple plan„, „donots„, „funeral for a friend„, „emil bulls„, „barns courtney„, „casper„, „wolfmother„, „dirtki„, „incubus„, „arch enemy” and of course “vv„.

there are also a few austrian acts to keep an eye on: “leftovers„, „shatterfly„, „all faces down„, „ray.s” and “mother’s cake“. there will definitely be a lot to hear and see – and on top of that, the weather is supposed to be great. and best of all: there are still tickets available so let’s start the festival season!

07.06. – 10.06.2023 / nova rock festival in nickelsdorf/bgld (tickets) (fb-event)

