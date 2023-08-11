spotlight | the gap wird 200 – wienkonzert.com

the gap turns 200 – not in years, but in issues. the colleagues from the gap are of course celebrating with a party including concerts and dj sets! are waiting for youpauls jets„, „dramas” and “liz metta“ right on the water, next to the danube, at an unbeatable price of 15 euros (as of 08/07/2023). there really is no better value for money, especially not in times of inflation.

So get yourself a ticket and celebrate pop culture with “the gap”! It is worth it!

11.08.2023 / the gap turns 200 / usus am wasser (fb-event) (tickets)

