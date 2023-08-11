Bosch cordless lawnmower with a 25-euro coupon at Amazon

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Robotic lawnmowers without a boundary wire are the current trend for garden enthusiasts. But the small, self-sufficient devices are by no means suitable for all lawn areas, so that here and there it still has to be the classic push mower. A Bosch cordless lawn mower is now available from Amazon with a 25-euro coupon: you can get the CityMower including the battery and charger for 197.00 euros.* You can find out here whether the deal is worth it for you.

read too

Buying a cordless lawnmower: these 3 criteria are important – and these 3 models meet them

This is the deal for the Bosch cordless lawn mower on Amazon

The online mail order company currently offers the Bosch CityMower 18V-32-300 for 222.00 euros. You can also save more by ticking the coupon box: 25.00 euros will then be deducted from the purchase price, so that it falls to 197.00 euros.* In comparison to other providers, you save about the value of the coupon. This is a good price for the lawnmower including battery and charger, as the bundle is usually not available for less than 200.00 euros.

What can the Bosch cordless lawnmower do?

The lawnmower on offer is the Bosch CityMower 18V-32-300, which means the following: 18-volt battery, 32-centimeter cutting width and 300 square meters of lawn. The cutting height can also be adjusted from 30 to 60 millimeters using a lever. Thanks to the attached lawn combs, you can also mow edges, walls and fences without any problems.

Bosch cordless lawn mower CityMower 18V-32-300 at a glance

Maximum lawn area: 300 square meters Cutting width and height: 32 centimetres, 30 to 60 millimeters Catch basket volume: 31 liters Battery (included): 18 volts / 4.0 ampere hours Weight: 9.9 kilograms

The CityMower is therefore particularly suitable for smaller gardens. Particularly practical: The built-in lithium-ion battery can be used not only in the Bosch cordless lawnmower, but also in other devices. For example, you can also use other garden tools such as hedge trimmers or lawn trimmers, but also tools such as drills and grinders.

Robotic lawn mower for self-sufficient lawn care

If the lawn in your garden does not have many obstacles, for example in the form of trees or beds, it could be worth buying a robotic lawnmower. These automatically ensure that the lawn is kept nice and short and you save both physical strength and time. A device for small gardens, for example, is the Worx Landroid S300, which is currently available from Tink including a collision module for 579.00 euros.*

More gardening product recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit