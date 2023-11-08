spotlight | tom gregory – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 8. November 2023

“Tom Gregory” was born in 1995 in Blackpool, England. At the age of 17 he already gained stage experience at The Voice (UK), but didn’t get any further there. He tried acting, but continued to work on music at the same time. A German label finally signed him and his debut single “run to you“. The single was successful and not only helped him achieve great streaming numbers and his breakthrough, but also helped him go on tour with “a-ha”.

The first album “heaven in a world so close“And just a year later, in October 2021, the second long player called “things i can’t say out loud“. After his appearance at Frequency in the summer of 2023, the Brit and Hamburg resident is now returning to Austria for a concert in Vienna’s Gasometer. Also there is the British band “picture this“. If you’re in the mood for catchy tunes, you should get a ticket as soon as possible!

11.11.2023 / tom gregory im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

Share with:

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsApp

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Spotlight Tom Gregory

Share this: Facebook

X

