Another test of Bayraktar TB3 has been successfully completed – Technology and Science News

Sharing on Twitter account Selçuk Bayraktar, “Bayraktar TB3 “It Successfully Completed its 4th Flight Test, Which Lasted 6 Hours.”

EXHIBITED AT TEKNOFEST FOR THE FIRST TIME

Bayraktar TB3 SİHA was held in 3 major cities to crown the 100th anniversary of our Republic. TEKNOFEST It was exhibited publicly for the first time at TEKNOFEST Istanbul at Atatürk Airport between 27 April and 1 May. Then he also participated in TEKNOFESTs held in Ankara and Izmir.

MET WITH CITIZENS ON THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE REPUBLIC

Bayraktar TB3 SİHA, whose wings are designed with a foldable structure, and Turkey’s first unmanned combat aircraft, Bayraktar KIZILELMAwas exhibited in Istanbul and Izmir on the flight deck of TCG Anadolu, which was previously called the world‘s first UAV ship. Hundreds of thousands of citizens visited Bayraktar TB3 and KIZILELMA, which took their places on the flight deck of TCG Anadolu, during the ceremonies held for the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

FIRST FLIGHT FROM TCG ANADOLU WILL BE IN 2024

Bayraktar TB3 UCAV will be the first armed unmanned aerial vehicle in the world with the ability to take off and land from short-runway ships such as TCG Anadolu with its foldable wing structure. Baykar Chairman of the Board and Technology Leader Selçuk Bayraktar announced that they planned to start tests for Bayraktar TB3 on the TCG Anadolu ship in 2024. The capabilities that Bayraktar TB3 will have will be an important innovation for unmanned aerial vehicles in this class. The national SİHA will also have beyond-line-of-sight communication capability, so it can be controlled from very long distances. Thus, it will have a multiplier effect on Turkey’s deterrent power by performing reconnaissance-surveillance, intelligence and attack missions against overseas targets with the smart munitions it carries.

EXPORT TO 33 COUNTRIES

Baykar, which has carried out all its projects with its own resources since the beginning, has obtained 83 percent of all its income from exports since the beginning of the UAV R&D process in 2003. According to the data of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) in 2021 and 2022, it became the export leader of the defense and aerospace industry. Baykar, whose export rate was 99.3 percent in the contracts signed in 2022, achieved exports of 1.2 billion dollars. Export agreements have been signed with 33 countries, 32 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 SİHA, and 8 countries for the Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA so far.

