Star outfits go out of bounds, SPORTMAX opens the front line of 2023 autumn and winter_TOM Entertainment

The theme of the SPORTXMAX 2023 autumn and winter series is “Bare”, which represents stripping away the external objects and returning to the original.Designs are inspired by artists or photography such as Peter Hujar, Robert Mapplethorpe and Nan Golden. These creators are all committed to discovering the beauty that is often hidden and in the shadows, so that high-end art and marginal life will have a wonderful intersection and spark infinite sparks.

This season’s palette ranges from neutral tones such as skin tones, beige and camel to shades of tawny, caramel, ginger and brown, which are also complemented by delicate peach tones, witnessing the SPORTMAX Exquisite design aesthetics, as well as profound, time-resistant clothing language.

On April 26, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who recently starred in Netflix’s international spy thriller “Heart of Stone”, wore a suit and trench coat from the SPORTMAX 2023 autumn and winter series to attend a brand event. Gail’s outfit is rich in layers, uniform in tone and from light to dark, beige suit and simple apricot inner, wearing a long earth-colored windbreaker, neat and sassy, ​​neutral tones Showing gentle and elegant femininity.

American actress and model Hailey Bieber appeared in a bandeau suit from the SPORTMAX Autumn/Winter 2023 collection while promoting her brand in London, posting photos to her personal Instagram.The nude tube top is paired with a satin straight knee-length skirt, and the bold layered cut highlights the timeless aesthetics of the classic dress in the 90s. Under Hailey’s unique interpretation, it not only exudes unparalleled new charm, but also is more light and transparent The silhouette is infused with vitality.









