Work hard to carry forward the past and usher in the future The 4th Longdao Mathematical Intelligence Conference was held in Shenzhen-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Work hard to carry forward the past and open up the future The 4th Longdao Digital Intelligence Conference was held in Shenzhen

From May 24th to 25th, the “4th Longdao Digital Intelligence Conference – 2023 Enterprise Digital Procurement and Supply Chain Development Forum” was held in Shenzhen. More than 200 industry experts, business leaders, procurement managers, etc. gathered together to focus on the innovative application of enterprise digital procurement and supply chain management in the new era, discuss the forward-looking and new opportunities of digital transformation, and share enterprise application practice and exploration. The theme of this conference is “Integration of Innovation, Digital Intelligence Future”, hosted by Beijing Longdao Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Longdao Research Institute. Wu Shugui, President of Longdao Company, first delivered an opening speech entitled “Purchasing, Supply Chain and Digital Intelligence Technology“. On behalf of the organizer, he first welcomed the arrival of experts, scholars and industry partners, and expressed the hope that this conference will bring more extensive exchanges and discussions in the field of procurement and supply chain, promote the scientific and rapid transformation of more enterprises, and promote industrial digitization and digital industry development process. In his speech, Mr. Wu also introduced Longdao’s understanding of the application of procurement, supply chain and digital intelligence technology in enterprise transformation and the original intention of Longdao’s product design. He emphasized that the dual attributes of “purchase” and “construction” in enterprise procurement are equally important. It is believed that enterprises should not only pay attention to the achievement of material procurement tasks in procurement, but also pay attention to the construction and management of supply chains in the procurement process, beware of the “butterfly effect” in the supply chain network system, and regard procurement as the first priority for enterprises to build and manage supply chains gripper. In addition, Mr. Wu also shared the experience of digital system construction and application and Longdao’s product features with the participants. Ping Qingzhong introduced to the guests the important role of the online shopping mall in the compliance procurement of state-owned enterprises and in the construction of the digital supply chain. He mentioned that online shopping mall procurement includes three major business models, namely real-time price model, fixed price model, and customized model, which basically cover the procurement categories of state-owned enterprises, and all procurement businesses have been digitized through these three models. The online shopping mall has established a digital supplier relationship through the transaction process, realized the digitization of the supply chain elements through the whole process monitoring, realized the full coverage of the supply business through the business model, and optimized the operation of the physical supply chain through the computing power of the data space. The network realizes the lean interaction between the data space and the physical space. Shi Wenyue said in her speech that the challenges brought by digitalization to corporate procurement and supply chains mainly include rapid changes and uncertainties in demand, external environment disturbances to supply chains, supply chain prediction and response capabilities, and cost and risk control capabilities. “Production, supply, sales, and research” are divided and governed, supply chain collaboration in a globalized environment. Emerging digital technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence and the development of the digital economy provide soil for supply chain transformation and bring new forms of supply chain management. In his speech, Xing Qingfeng emphasized the importance of high-quality category management for digital procurement and supply chain management. He believes that the logic of realizing predictable strategic sourcing, automated procurement execution and forward-looking supplier management is the category management strategy. The value contribution of procurement category management to the company mainly includes promoting the transformation and upgrading of procurement, dynamically opening up internal and external markets, effectively promoting management innovation, active system risk management, organic coordination of end-to-end goals, and sustainable cost reduction and efficiency increase. Bao Linan pointed out in his speech that digital transformation should be considered from four levels. The first is the digital business model. Enterprises need to fundamentally change their own identification, creation and launch of new business models; Design the prototype of the operating model and implement it, and apply leaner strategies and methods in the core and supporting businesses; third, digital talents and skills, promote cultural transformation, attract, retain and cultivate digital talents, and adapt to the work of human-computer interaction Fourth, digital traction indicators, traditional key performance indicators (KPIs) are difficult to effectively measure the performance of digital enterprises, and digital traction indicators need to be introduced for real-time monitoring and response. At the meeting, Zhang Yang shared the research conclusions of Aianalysis in the development trend of the supply chain and procurement digital market to the guests. He said that the digitalization of supply chain and procurement is the key areas of enterprise digital transformation, and enterprise users are willing to continue to invest in this. Aianalysis estimates that the digital market size of China‘s supply chain and procurement will be 4.07 billion yuan in 2022, a slight increase compared to last year. In the context of economic slowdown, the scale of the digital procurement market has not declined but increased thanks to the continuous investment of central enterprises. First of all, central enterprises have strong operating resilience, and their income is less affected by the environment. Secondly, the procurement benchmarking work of central enterprises and the construction of first-class enterprises are both highly related to the digital procurement business, and the relevant budgets are relatively guaranteed. In the afternoon meeting, the release ceremony of Longdao Zhixiang Edition 3.0 was grandly held. Wu Shugui, President of Longdao Company, Li Guoan, head of the South China Management Department of Liancheng Chemical, Gao Xiaojun, Director of the Material Purchasing Management Department of Yuanxing Group, and the procurement business of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Purchasing Center Director Cheng Huoqing, Longdao Company Operations General Manager Wei Yun, Longdao Company Product General Manager Guo Xiaokai, and Longdao Company Mall General Manager Shi Dan jointly launched the release ceremony. Immediately afterwards, Guo Xiaokai introduced Longdao Zhixiang Edition 3.0 to the participants from the three perspectives of "more detailed and comprehensive", "more flexible and open", and "more digital and smarter". He showed the participants the financial synergy , quality collaboration, sample collaboration, digital large screen, intelligent early warning and other new product functions. He introduced that Longdao products have formed two closed loops and two basic structures. The first closed loop is the full-cycle closed loop of procurement collaboration, that is, planning collaboration, sourcing collaboration, contract collaboration, order collaboration, financial collaboration, and quality collaboration. The second closed-loop is the full-cycle closed-loop of supplier management, that is, registration, admission, supervision, evaluation, rewards and punishments. These two full life cycle closed loops are built on two basic platforms. The first is Longdao Data Engine, which provides digital and intelligent capabilities, including master data management, flexible approval flow, low-code report capability, procurement cost model, category management strategy, automatic price adjustment for price detection, and intelligent early warning for business detection. The second is Longdao’s open platform, which supports integration with internal systems such as ERP and OA, and also supports the introduction of third-party platform data, such as CA, electronic signature, OCR, market price, etc. Subsequently, Shi Dan introduced the three new highlights of the products of the enterprise exclusive mall 2.0. First of all, the mall is embedded with standard API interfaces for e-commerce channels, which can quickly connect to multiple e-commerce providers at one time, integrate high-quality mainstream e-commerce resources, enrich product categories, improve the efficiency of e-commerce docking, and reduce docking costs; second, the mall provides localized customization , SaaS service, all functions are ready to use, users can purchase and purchase on demand, the system supports flexible expansion, and Longdao is responsible for system upgrades and operation and maintenance, no need for customers to worry; third, the mall supports online intelligent selection Products, cross-platform intelligent price comparison, visual procurement, intelligent order placement, intelligent budget control, intelligent approval, reconciliation and settlement and other functions make procurement management more intelligent. At the meeting, Li Guoan shared with the guests the practical experience of Liancheng Chemical in the digital transformation of procurement. He said that before cooperating with Longdao, Liancheng Chemical encountered problems such as data dispersion, limited sharing, lack of process management support, and lack of data precipitation and utilization in the procurement management process. Through the online collaboration and process standardization provided by Longdao And the intelligent solution of analysis has realized the closed-loop management of the whole process of procurement business, greatly improved the efficiency of procurement, shortened the procurement quotation cycle from the original 7-10 days to 2-5 days, and the fastest can reach 1.5 days. At the same time, the Longdao platform has helped Liancheng Chemical to form a management ecology for the entire life cycle of suppliers, and to build a fair, just and open procurement supply chain management system. At the meeting, Gao Xiaojun shared the development history of Yuanxing Group’s digital procurement transformation and digital procurement practice cases. He introduced that through the cooperation with Longdao, Yuanxing has realized the full life cycle management of suppliers and established a supplier library flow mechanism; realized the full coverage of procurement business, distinguished the ordinary procurement and consignment procurement process, and realized the professional management of procurement; Realize the whole process of enterprise bidding online to ensure fairness, efficiency and transparency of the bidding process; through the exclusive mall, it can effectively supplement the diversified procurement methods of enterprises. At the meeting, Cheng Huoqing shared his experience in exploring the digital transformation of procurement in Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical. Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical started to cooperate with Longdao in 2018 to jointly explore the digital transformation of procurement. Through the application of Longdao platform, the company can improve procurement efficiency, make procurement business open and transparent, and ensure compliance with industry standards and corporate management systems. At present, the Longdao platform has realized the docking with the existing SAP system and OA system of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, realizing the closed loop of procurement business management. In the roundtable interactive forum, Mr. Wu, as the moderator of the forum, discussed with the guests about how to Construct a new ecology of the enterprise’s green industrial chain supply chain. Several guests made more detailed and in-depth elaborations from the perspectives of the future development trend of the supply chain, the new challenges faced by the IT department in the digitalization stage, and category management strategies. This conference focuses on the digital development of procurement and supply chain, discusses the current status and hot issues of procurement and supply chain development in the current market environment, explores the future development trend of digital transformation of supply chain, and shares the practical cases of enterprise procurement and supply chain digital innovation. Transformation and upgrading injected new momentum. As a pioneer in the field of domestic procurement and supply chain digitalization, Longdao will take this conference as a new starting point and continue to join hands with new and old partners to jointly promote the digital transformation of procurement and supply chain, helping enterprises cope with the challenges brought by digital technology and the development of the digital economy. To meet new opportunities and challenges, create a competitive advantage in the supply chain, and achieve high-quality development of the enterprise.

