The latest AgCom Observatory reveals that there were 15.3 million unique users of platforms that offer video on demand services exclusively for a fee, in September 2022: there is a decrease (-287 thousand Internet users) compared to the same month in 2021 On average, in the first nine months of the year, Netflix recorded 8.9 million unique users (+4.2% compared to the same period of 2021) followed by Amazon Prime Video with 6.4 million visitors (+11 .5%), but it is Disney+, with an average of over 3.4 million Internet users, which achieves the highest growth (+41.7%). Similarly Dazn, which reaches 2.4 million average unique users, shows a growth of 1.7% compared to the average users registered in the first nine months of 2021.

Unique users on the net

According to AgCom data, in September in Italy around 44.1 million unique users surfed the net on average for a total of almost 65 hours. At the top of the rankings are confirmed the set of websites and applications that refer to the big international players followed by the main Italian publishing groups.

The analysis of online e-commerce platforms shows, with 38.1 million unique users registered in September 2022, growth compared to the same month in 2021 (+448 thousand visitors) and a wider one (+2.6 million) compared to September 2020.

Newspapers are down

As for newspapers, however, the numbers are declining. In the nine months of 2022, an average of 1.57 million copies were sold daily, down by 9.4% compared to the corresponding value in 2021 and by 32.5% compared to the corresponding sales levels in 2018. The ‘AgCom adds in a note that looking at the territorial distribution of copies sold, i.e. between the national (which since the beginning of the year represented 48.2% of the total copies) and local, the latter on an annual basis recorded a more marked decline than to what was recorded by the national newspapers (-10.2% against -8.5%). The copies sold daily in paper format decreased in the nine months of 2022 by 9.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, and by 36.5% compared to the corresponding value in 2018.

Newspapers sold in digital format, on the other hand, did not record any particularly significant changes (fluctuating around an average of 210,000 copies per day in 2022), with a more limited reduction on an annual basis (-5.7%) but growing ( +12.5%) compared to the corresponding value in 2018, when copies were approximately 190 thousand units per day.