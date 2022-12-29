Source title: Global Construction Science and Technology Innovation Center landed in Zhangjiawan 6 moved into the sub-center municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters and started construction

On the 28th, the new headquarters project jointly built by Beijing Institute of Construction and Beijing Consulting Co., Ltd. – Global Architectural Science and Technology Innovation Center officially started construction and landed in Zhangjiawan Design Town. The project achieved land acquisition and construction within the year, promoting the high-quality development of the sub-center of the city to run faster. In the Global Architectural Science and Technology Innovation Center project, Beijing Construction Institute covers an area of ​​10,000 square meters, with a total construction scale of approximately 39,350 square meters; Beijing Consulting Company occupies an area of ​​5,500 square meters, with a total construction scale of approximately 23,100 square meters. completed. Under the positioning of "design town, smart town, and vibrant town", the project will create a model project with high-standard design, high-level construction, and low-cost control, and become one of the benchmark buildings of the sub-center. Externally, the Global Architectural Science and Technology Innovation Center forms an architectural science and technology cultural park open to the public by setting up architectural science and technology innovation exhibitions, architectural culture lecture halls, etiquette study rooms, etiquette workshops, and late-night canteens on the first floor to spread and promote architectural culture. The top floor will be combined with the greenhouse, garden, living room, etc. to create a building science and technology innovation roof, overlooking the sub-center Luxin Park. Internally, the Global Architecture Science and Technology Innovation Center is divided into 4 groups of buildings, forming an enclosed settlement space. According to Guo Shaoshan, project leader of the Global Construction Science and Technology Innovation Center of Beijing Construction Institute, the project will optimize the integration of new technologies, new materials, and new equipment, and set up a vertical smart garage system, a roof solar monopolar light storage and direct soft system, an integrated building waste treatment system, Vertical intelligent agricultural system, supercapacitor elevator, designer sleeping cabin, planting cabin, swimming cabin, etc. The relevant person in charge of Beijing Institute of Construction said that relying on the construction of the Global Architectural Science and Technology Innovation Center project, it will attract and drive high-end design consulting, urban technology and information technology applications at home and abroad to gather in Zhangjiawan Design Town, forming an innovation-led, collaborative The developed building science and technology innovation industry system supports the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center. At the same time, as a demonstration model project of the design town, the project will cooperate with China's independent technological innovation companies during the project construction process, and the innovative products, materials and technologies developed and applied here will be widely promoted to the sub-center projects, fully stimulating Design the construction technology industry of the town. The Global Building Science and Technology Innovation Center will also contribute to green and low-carbon. Since the approval of the new version of Beijing's urban master plan and the city's sub-center control regulations, the sub-center has continued to increase the supply of industrial land, accelerating the relocation of high-quality resources such as second- and third-tier central enterprises, municipal state-owned enterprises, and multinational corporate headquarters. At present, the headquarters of six municipal state-owned enterprises, Beijing Institute of Planning and Design, Beitou Group, Huaxia Bank, Beijing Tourism Group, Beijing Construction Institute and Beijing Consulting Company, have all started construction.

