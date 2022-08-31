Writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ryan Johnson said in an interview with the media a few days ago that he still hopes to continue shooting the new Star Wars trilogy, because the official announced the trilogy plan in November 2017, but it was gradually stranded, but Ryan Johnson did not give up .

• “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” officially announced the plan for the new Star Wars trilogy a month before its release, and Rian Johnson was still in charge of writing and directing. Lucasfilm’s confidence in Ryan was obviously shaken, and then the news of the trilogy disappeared. It was not until May of this year that the boss of Lucasfilm stated that the trilogy plan had not been completely abandoned.

• However, as far as the director is concerned, according to the boss of Lucasfilm, because Rian Johnson is busy with the production of the second and third parts of “Knives Out”, it is estimated that he is too busy, euphemistically expressing the new trilogy Maybe no longer directed by Ryan, and Taika Waititi (“Thor 3”, etc.) may be more likely to succeed.

• Ryan Johnson’s new work “Glass Onion: The Knives Out Mystery” will be released exclusively on Netflix on December 23, still starring former “007” Daniel Craig, so stay tuned.