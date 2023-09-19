Step by step, how to maintain the water subsidy

Las water tickets They began to arrive with increase for some families. It’s just that starting this month the removal of subsidies began gradually and will continue until December.

Currently, users who remain in the subsidy maintenance record, they pay 31%while the remaining 69% is covered by the State.

But,What is the subsidy removal plan like?

For the high income areas The removal began in August.

While for the middle income areasin October it will be reduced to a 20% until November 30 and will be completely eliminated as of December 1.

However, for the low income households The percentages are as follows, from October they will maintain 45% of the subsidy until the end of November and 30% until January 31, 2024.

A Starting in February 2024, low-income households will have a 15% subsidy.

To maintain the subsidy, you can request it in person at the Aysa service offices or virtually through the Aysa website. ERAS. (www.argentina.gob.ar/eras) with the account number and Aysa service identifier, ID, and cuit.

It must be taken into account that The amount of all household income cannot exceed 460 thousand pesos per month.

