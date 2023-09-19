Home » Criticizing the court verdict, DSP apologized unconditionally
Web Desk: The DSP, who criticized the court decision, apologized to the Peshawar High Court, but the court adjourned the hearing of the case by ordering the additional session judge to pardon the accused. According to sources, Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan heard the contempt of court case against DSP who criticized the court decision in Peshawar High Court.
DSPDI Khan Muhammad Adnan apologized unconditionally for his mistake. The Advocate General submitted in the court that the DSP who criticized the judge’s decision was departmentally charge sheeted, now he has left himself at the mercy of the court. The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court directed the accused DSP to apologize to the Additional District and Sessions Judge Dera Ismail Khan and ordered that the case will be discharged only if he apologizes to the Additional Sessions Judge for his action. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 25.

