Step by Step: Lin Gengxin Finds Love with an Internet Celebrity 11 Years Younger

Chinese actor Lin Gengxin surprised fans this week by revealing his new relationship with an internet celebrity who is 11 years younger than him. The news of their blossoming romance has been making waves in the entertainment industry.

Known for his roles in popular dramas such as “Step by Step” and “Scarlet Heart,” Lin Gengxin is adored by fans for his charming looks and versatile acting skills. He has always been tight-lipped about his personal life, which only served to pique the curiosity of his fans even more.

The 32-year-old actor took to social media to announce his new relationship with internet celebrity “Xiao Hong,” whose real name is yet to be revealed. In his post, Lin Gengxin expressed his happiness and shared a series of sweet photos of the couple together.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations and well wishes to the new couple. Many noted the 11-year age difference between the two but expressed their support nonetheless. Age is just a number, and love knows no boundaries, especially in the world of showbiz.

Lin Gengxin and Xiao Hong were reportedly introduced by mutual friends and hit it off immediately. According to sources close to the couple, they share a common love for travel and have been spotted on multiple vacations together. They have been described as a perfect match, with friends saying they have never seen Lin Gengxin so happy before.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to make time for each other. Lin Gengxin, who is currently filming for his upcoming drama, has been seen visiting Xiao Hong’s internet celebrity studio during breaks. The actor’s dedication to his newfound love has only further endeared him to fans.

As with any high-profile relationship, fans and media are eager to know more about Xiao Hong. The internet celebrity has gained a significant following for her beauty and lively personality, and her relationship with Lin Gengxin has only added to her popularity. Many are hoping to see the couple make public appearances together in the near future.

Lin Gengxin’s previous relationships have also made headlines in the past. He was rumored to have dated actress Zhao Liying and singer Jessisca Jung. However, the actor never confirmed these rumors and has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

Now that Lin Gengxin has finally opened up about his new love, fans are excited to see where this relationship will lead. With their undeniable chemistry and shared interests, it seems like the couple is off to a great start. Only time will tell if this newfound love story will have a happy ending.

