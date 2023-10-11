Reflecting Achievements and Promoting Friendship by Putting People First: Overseas sports people spoke positively of the Hangzhou Asian Games

The Hangzhou Asian Games came to a successful close on the evening of October 8th, leaving a lasting impression on athletes and officials from around the world. Singh, acting chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia, expressed his gratitude to the city of Hangzhou for its flawless performance as a host city, stating that the Olympic Council of Asia will always remember this extraordinary event.

The preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games received high praise from participants. Uzbekistan canoeist Yulia Boltsova, who has been participating in the Asian Games since 2002, commended China‘s high-level development and the exceptional organization of the event. Kwon Tae-woo, a member of the South Korean men’s water polo team, praised the competition venues and facilities, saying that the athletes felt comfortable and well taken care of. Maldives basketball player Ali Jassim Abdullah Hanif also shared his positive experience, highlighting the superior facilities at the event.

Vinod Tiwari, acting director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia, went as far as to call the Hangzhou Asian Games “one of the best Asian Games in history.” Mohammad Abdulozoda, Secretary-General of the Tajikistan Olympic Committee, echoed these sentiments, stating that it was the best Asian Games he had ever witnessed. Abdullozoda acknowledged the outstanding standards of the Hangzhou Asian Games in all aspects, including infrastructure, game management, athletes’ village, transportation, and volunteers.

Reflecting on his second visit to Hangzhou, Canadian journalist Alan George Adams noted the tranquility of the city, attributed in part to the use of new energy vehicles. Adams praised the peaceful atmosphere created by the absence of noise pollution and the fresher air.

International Olympic Committee President Bach, who attended the opening ceremony, believed that the Hangzhou Asian Games would set records and standards in various aspects. He commended China‘s success story, describing its development as one of the most admirable in the world. Bach expressed admiration for China‘s ability to lift its citizens out of poverty and its unique place in history.

The organization and service guarantee of the Hangzhou Asian Games also received accolades. Singh expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and spectators for their hard work, which made the athletes feel at home. Saudi tennis player Huqbani praised the professionalism and dedication of the event staff, while Abdulaziz Mohammed Albakus, media specialist for the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, described the entire event as amazing.

The people-oriented approach was evident in the memorable experiences of participants at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Thai women’s football player Ganyana was pleasantly surprised with a birthday cake prepared for her by the staff, while Palestinian journalist Amir expressed his gratitude for the staff’s efforts in helping him enter the venue despite a permit issue. These acts of kindness and dedication left a deep impression on participants, showcasing China‘s incredible organization and hospitality.

Participants also had the opportunity to experience China‘s rich history and culture. Nepal News reporter Sharma expressed his delight with his visits to scenic spots and participation in cultural activities during the event. Sharma commended the friendly and welcoming nature of the volunteers and people of Hangzhou, stating that their warmth and assistance touched his heart.

The Hangzhou Asian Games demonstrated China‘s initiatives and propositions of promoting peace, unity, and tolerance through sports. Ana Marinberg-Uy of the Philippine “Asian Century” Strategic Research Institute emphasized the valuable role that events like the Asian Games play in promoting mutual understanding and unity among different countries. Palestinian journalist Haraz was deeply moved by the sense of unity and love he felt, stating that it was like being part of a big family.

International Olympic Committee Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch praised both the performance of the Chinese national team and the sportsmanship displayed by the spectators. Samaranch was impressed by the knowledgeable and supportive crowd, who cheered not only for the Chinese team but also for players from other countries and regions.

Reflecting on the achievements and promoting friendship, the Hangzhou Asian Games proved to be an unforgettable experience for all involved. The flawless organization, excellent facilities, and warm hospitality received high praise from overseas sports people. China‘s success story and commitment to peace and unity through sports left a lasting impression on participants, showcasing the country’s dedication to putting people first and fostering international friendship.

