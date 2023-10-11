AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) Launches with Enhanced Frame Generation and Native AA Function

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) Officially Launches, Showcasing Impressive Performance

After much anticipation, AMD has finally released its highly anticipated FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology. The initial wave of FSR 3 has been implemented in games such as “Forspoken” and “Immortals of Aveum” to showcase its actual performance.

The major change in FSR 3 compared to its predecessor, FSR 2, is the addition of AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). This feature utilizes optical flow technology and time-based game data, such as motion vectors, to generate additional frames. This creates a frame-filling effect, which was previously limited to fixed frame rate video playback. However, with advancements in technology, it can now be applied to real-time rendering in games.

During the development process of Fluid Motion Frames, AMD faced the challenge of minimizing the impact on in-game user interface (UI). Fortunately, this issue has been successfully resolved in FSR 3. When this technology is enabled, it enhances picture smoothness up to twice the original frames per second (fps).

Furthermore, FSR 3 offers compatibility with FSR 2’s existing Upscaling/Super Resolution effects, allowing users to maximize the smoothness of the game screen.

Another noteworthy addition in FSR 3 is the Native AA (native anti-aliasing) function. This feature utilizes AMD FSR 3’s algorithm to achieve super resolution without enabling Upscaling when the game’s built-in anti-aliasing effect is inadequate. By combining Native AA with Fluid Motion Frames, high-quality, smooth images can be maintained.

Actual game screens from “Eternal Demon War” demonstrate that FSR 3 Native AA produces clearer line texture details compared to native rendering. In Upscaling super-resolution quality mode, some details may appear slightly grainy. However, the overall picture remains clear.

In a performance measurement of “The Cursed Land,” it was observed that enabling Native AA caused a drop in smoothness from 55 fps at native resolution to approximately 51 fps, a decrease of about 7.3%. However, after adding the Frame Generation effect, the smoothness improved to 1.8 times that of Native AA.

Enabling Upscaling super-resolution quality mode without Frame Generation resulted in a smoothness of 83 fps, approximately 1.5 times that of the native resolution. However, when Frame Generation was incorporated, the smoothness reached 149 fps, which is 1.8 times that of Upscaling super-resolution quality mode and 2.7 times the native resolution.

In the context of “Eternal Demon War,” native resolution rendering achieved 64.602 fps, which dropped to 56.796 fps when Native AA was applied, representing a decrease of approximately 12%. By adding Frame Generation, the smoothness increased to 93.546 fps, about 1.65 times that of Native AA.

With Upscaling super-resolution quality mode, the smoothness reached 97.855 fps, 1.52 times the native resolution. By incorporating Frame Generation, the smoothness further improved to 152.152 fps, indicating a significant increase of approximately 55.5% and 2.37 times the native resolution.

Unlike NVIDIA DLSS 3, which limits its frame-filling effect to GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, AMD FSR 3’s Fluid Motion Frames can be enabled on GPUs above Radeon RX 5700. Although the effect may vary slightly depending on the GPU level, the support for older cards is significantly broader. Additionally, FSR 3 maintains support for GeForce RTX 20 series and above GPUs, just like its predecessor.

Players are eagerly awaiting increased native game support for FSR 3. It is hoped that AMD will continue to work diligently in this regard.

Overall, the release of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 proves to be a game-changer, showcasing impressive performance improvements and compatibility with a wide range of GPUs. Gamers can look forward to enhanced smoothness and image quality in their favorite titles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

