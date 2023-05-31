STEVE AOKI and JJ Lin Bring New Collaborative Single “THE SHOW”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: STEVE AOKI and JJ Lin Bring New Collaborative Single “THE SHOW”

Two-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, producer and DJ Steve Aoki, has teamed up with international superstar JJ Lin, who has swept the major charts, to bring a new collaborative single “The Show”, which aims to encourage People insist on chasing their dreams and never give up. This is the first single released by the music label FLUXGEN jointly created by Steve Aoki and 88rising, a pioneer music company representing Asian music culture. With the full support of 88rising and Steve Aoki, FLUXGEN will make a bold attempt to encourage the integration of innovative music, experimental music and diverse sounds. FLUXGEN, which combines multiple art forms, will become a link connecting artists and present more music and performances in the future. Its appearance has subverted the public’s perception of traditional music labels and brought a new possibility to music and art.

With the theme of the saying “the show must go on” (the show must go on), JJ Lin, an all-around singer, songwriter, record producer, and creative practitioner with multiple identities from Singapore, sang against difficulties through “The Show” unyielding belief. The lyrics, “Guess I’m getting on with the show,” combined with Steve Aoki’s signature reshoots and outbursts, are thrilling and infectious.

Along with “The Show” comes a colorful music video shot in JJ Lin’s hometown of Singapore and directed by Edgar Estevez (who has collaborated with artists such as Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Doja Cat and Wiz Khalifa) ) co-directs with Jon Primo from Blank Square. The MV is inspired by the urban vitality of Singapore. Dancers, artists and sparkling visual effects surround Steve Aoki and JJ Lin. The film ends with gorgeous fireworks across the Singapore skyline. The audience feels like they are in a grand party. The MV The jellyfish that appear in the game are based on the jellyfish in the famous SEA Aquarium in Singapore. It is worth mentioning that some scenes in the film were generated using Microsoft’s Azure platform.

Steve Aoki shared: "Music has power. It unites us, inspires us, and ignites our passion. "The Show" expresses a spirit of chasing dreams and never giving up. In the second meeting with JJ Lin Together, we've created this powerful, forward-thinking sonic experience. Get ready to step into the spotlight and let the music take you on an unforgettable journey."

JJ Lin said: "Working with Steve has always been fun and easy. We are like fighting each other in a ring. In the first cooperation, he made a crazy song for my single "Not Tonight". remix, and this time I'm singing on his "The Show" again. This song also happens to be released on my 20th year, and it's about my ups and downs in show business and how it's Find strength in the world and keep the original heart. For me, every time I create an English song, it is a very fresh experience, so I want to say, look forward to future cooperation!"

Over the years since his debut, JJ Lin has attracted a group of loyal fans internationally and established a high reputation in the music scene with his wonderful live performances and fascinating performances. Over the past 20 years of his career, he has achieved skyrocketing popularity in Asia through a series of award-winning hits, making him one of the most sought-after artists in the world.

With wonderful live performances and wide sound range, Lin Junjie is called "walking CD" by netizens. So far, he has completed 136 tours, and the number of online concert views has exceeded 100 million. As one of the best-selling Chinese musicians, JJ Lin has amassed an astonishing 120 billion streams on global mainstream music platforms, and has become the highest-ranked Asian artist in the 2023 Global Concert Pulse (Global Performance List) ( ranked fifth in the world), creating a new history. Steve Aoki, meanwhile, has kept innovation and community at the heart of his artistic endeavors, and is known for his non-stop performances and global attention, spending most nights a year on stage. Since 2012, he has held the Guinness World Record for "Most Global Performances by a Musician in a Year". The song "The Show" brings together the powerful musical power of JJ Lin and Steve Aoki, and the audience will experience the auditory enjoyment as if they are in the front row of the stage.

“The Show” single cover