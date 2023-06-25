stoned Spotify and revealed his real last name

This weekend, Jimena Barón told what her real last name is and explained why she decided to change it. Through her Instagram stories, the singer also referred to the problems that have her wrong with the credits that appear in the songs that she uploads to Spotify.

The artist interacted with her followers and talked about Cruel and ruthless, the sixth song from her new album Bad Blood. It is a cumbia that fascinated her interpreter and that kept her dancing all Saturday in her pajamas. “My idea was to release an all-cumbia record. It didn’t happen, but there were two cumbia songs left on the album, ”she recounted.

Then he talked about other songs, both old and the new album, and expressed deep discomfort about the credits that are attached to Spotify. “When you make a song and put together the melody with another person, it also appears as if they wrote the song and that makes me hysterical,” Jimena explained.

According to the artist, some people told her that “it was a matter of ego” and “to stop fucking around” with the subject. “It doesn’t look like ego to me! I wrote Amigo y Cruel y ruthless alone. They helped me in music, but not in lyrics. Why can’t Spotify put the truth in the lyrics and it has to be all mixed up? ”, She launched.

Jimena Barón told why she does not use her father’s last name

Then he said that when he had to produce his hit La cobra in the United States, many people got into the studio and the end credits bore the names of all those people.

“But the fucking mother! I invented The Cobra… My people tell me that nobody cares and that it is self-centered. It’s not selfishness! That is, who did what. It’s not fair, ”she launched herself indignantly.

In the end, the singer realized that many of her followers would surely go to see the legal detail on the platform, so she decided to warn: “I am Jimena Perez Guevara. My dad took the stick and I decided to give myself my mom’s last name, which is Barón”.

In turn, the singer assured that this double surname was an invention of her great-grandmother to bring peace between the two families. “I’m in the middle of a family investigation, but I’m Bambi compared to all the ancient chaos,” she finally added.

