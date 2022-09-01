Home Entertainment Streamline Samples releases Attic Techno sample pack
Entertainment

Streamline Samples releases Attic Techno sample pack

Streamline Samples releases Attic Techno sample pack

Streamline Samples presents Attic Techno, a new royalty-free sample pack ready for your next Techno.

The Bassline Loops folder includes 25 ready-to-use Tech, Synth and Varied Loops at 125 and 128 BPM. Also included are 75 Bassline MIDIs so you can base your own sounds on their ideas.

30 Techno-ready beats to speed up your creative process. 83 beautiful melodic loops and chord progressions for Club Dance. 65 melodic MIDIs to test out your new synth sounds and perform live on stage!

40 percussion loops that will make everyone around you gather. 90 Bare & Full Top Loops to keep you out of those harsh KICKs and MAKE IT SHAKEs, and 74 sound effects to spice up your next song.

This sample pack is available at Loot Audio for $18.99.

Official website:
https://www.lootaudio.com/category/sample-packs/Streamline-Samples

