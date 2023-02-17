Home Entertainment Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter New York Fashion Week Street Shooting Special | Hypebeast
When it comes to New York, few people fail to describe the hustle and bustle of this cosmopolitan city, and New York during the 2023 Autumn Winter Fashion Week was no different.

Participants of the fashion week interpreted their understanding of current trends with a variety of clothing. Unseasonably warm weather set the tone for off-court looks at Fashion Week, with New Yorkers impressing in the best outfits for the weather. Layering is a styling technique almost everyone uses consistently, seeing long coats paired with tunics and sweaters paired with collared shirts.

Leather jackets are a popular option for fashionistas on the streets of New York, with everything from cropped biker jackets to button-down blazers and styles inspired by work jackets appearing. Compared with other seasons, down jackets appear less frequently, but some fashion people still use them as part of the overall mix. Loose coats and windbreakers are also good options for those looking for more functionality in their clothing. Baseball jackets are still on the rise, bringing a retro vibe and a vibrant aesthetic to this fashion week.

Interested readers may wish to swipe up to watch more street photography details.

