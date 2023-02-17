Batman: Arkham Knight was released in 2015, eight years ago. We’ve been waiting for the next game from Rocksteady Studios ever since, with rumors ranging from another Batman game to a Superman adventure.

In 2021, it was finally revealed that their upcoming title is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here, the Suicide Squad is given the task of killing Justice League because the alien enemy Brainiac has brainwashed Green Lantern, The Flash, Batman, and even Superman (Wonder Woman is the only major superhero not affected by this). Co-op action is promised, but the developers say single-player is just as fun.

To better understand the story, DC has now announced a five-issue comic that will tell the pre-game backstory. Issue #1 was written by John Layman (Batman Eternal, Chew, Thundercats: Enemy’s Pride), created by Jesús Hervás (Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word), with primary cover ink by Dan Panosian.

It will be released on May 30, and the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on May 26.