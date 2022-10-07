Following “Street Style: 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week Street Shooting Special”, this time, the focus will be shifted from clothing to lower body shoes, in order to analyze the 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week street shoe trends.

Following the New York and Milan chapters, Paris Fashion Week is the final stop of the recent fashion week, and many people can be seen wearing sneakers that can adapt to the changing weather, such as the Balmain Unicorn designed by Olivier Rousteing, deconstructing unique streamlines and The contours of both layers make the overall performance quite eye-catching; in addition, there are also duplex-structured sneakers such as Balenciaga X-Pander and Runner, which perfectly interpret the popular style of current fashion and complementary functions.

Finally, you can also see the dazzling appearances of Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013, Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 and Matthew M Williams in charge of Givenchy’s latest technology shoe, the TK-360. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the gallery above. Take this opportunity to perceive the street shoe trends of Paris Fashion Week.