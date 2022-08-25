Why choose Studio One 5? Whether you’re new to a digital music workstation (DAW) or trying to make your own music for the first time, Studio One 5 can give you an extraordinary experience! It’s easier to combine recording and Beatloop, and it’s easier to bring inspiration into reality! It’s easier to combine songs and words, making CD burning, streaming digital publishing, and professional DDP import and export more convenient. Studio One 5 is a powerful music production software.

All operations are recorded, produced, mixed, mastered and executed. From studio to stage, Studio One5 is your creative partner with ease of use at its core.

The first studio is there when you’re ready to take the stage. Only Studio One5 moves seamlessly with you from initial inspiration to full production, final mix to featured album, digital release to stage production, allowing you to truly create without boundaries.

Pronunciation and key switch editing Studio One5 features improved key switch integration providing sound variation and performance control for your favorite orchestral libraries and other virtual instruments. Keyswitches are now filtered and excluded from playback processing, so you can take advantage of note FX and chord tracks when using your favorite articulations. Added a new keyswitch channel in the annotation editor for viewing and editing keyswitches in context. Additionally, notes assigned as key switches are highlighted in the piano view. Instruments that report their keyswitches (like the Presence XT) automatically display the pronunciation with the name. Other instruments such as third-party samplers and orchestral libraries can be manually mapped using mapping presets.

