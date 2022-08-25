Original title: On the 4th day of the Badminton World Championships, Shi Yuqi lost to Jin Ting and He Bingjiao wasted 4 points and was reversed by Marin

On August 25, Shi Yuqi returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 25th, Beijing time, the 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the fourth match day at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Shi Yuqi lost to Ginting in three hard fights, He Bingjiao wasted 4 points and was tragically reversed by Marin, Wang Zhiyi lost to Han Yue in a Chinese derby, No. 13 seeds Du Yue/Li Wenmei 13-21, 9-21 They were swept away by No. 6 seeds Mayu Matsumoto/Kana Nagahara.

men’s singles

Shi Yuqi lost to No. 6 seed Ginting 11-21, 21-13, 18-21, and failed to challenge No. 1 seed Ansailong. Zhao Junpeng defeated No. 5 seed Li Zijia 21-19, 11-21, 21-19, and will play against another Indian player, Pranoi, who defeated England 17-21, 21-16, 21-17. Federal Games champion, No. 9 seed Lakshya Sen.

women’s singles

No. 9 seed He Bingjiao wasted 4 game points, 21-16, 15-21, 20-22 was tragically reversed by No. 5 seed Marin, and missed the challenge of top seed Akane Yamaguchi, who defeated 14 21-18, 21-7 No. 1 seed Takahashi Sayaka is added. Han Yue swept No. 11 seed Wang Zhiyi 21-11, 21-13, and will challenge No. 3 seed An Xiying, who beat No. 16 seed Zhang Beiwen 21-12, 21-10. No. 4 seed Chen Yufei defeated No. 10 seed Li Weiwei 21-17, 17-21, 21-10, and will play against No. 13 seed Li Wenshan, who defeated No. 8 seed Laura 25-23, 16-21, 21-13 Techno.

women’s doubles

The top seed Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan swept the 12th seed Fruergard/Thejergsen 21-15, 21-9, and will face the 7th seed Kititarakul/Bazongzai, the latter 19 -21, 21-10, 21-12 comeback to beat No. 15 seeds Iwanaga Ling / Nakanishi Kiei. No. 13 seeds Du Yue/Li Wenmei were swept by No. 6 seeds Mayu Matsumoto/Kana Nagahara in 13-21 and 9-21, and missed the chance to challenge No. 3 seeds Li Shaoxi/Shen Sheng-chan, the latter 21-13, 21-16 Defeat Xu Jiawen/Lin Qiuxian. No. 11 seeds Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu defeated Jin Yujia/Huang Jiaying 21-15, 21-14, and will play against No. 14 seeds Putita/Sapisri, who beat No. 8 seeds 21-13, 21-12 Sister Stoeva.

mixed doubles

Top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated No. 14 seeds Su Park/Supi Sara 21-9, 19-21, 21-19, and will play against No. 8 seeds Chen Jianming/Lai Peijun, who defeated 21-12, 21-14 Take Yamashita Kyouhei / Shinoya Naru. No. 4 seeds Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping defeated No. 13 seeds Rivaldi/Mentari 21-16, 21-14, and will play against No. 5 seeds Seo Seung Jae/Cai Yoo Jin, who defeated Kushayanto 23-21, 21-12 / Kusumavati.

