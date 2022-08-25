Home Health Elena Morali, great concern for her health. Do you have monkeypox?
Elena Morali makes her fans worry a lot. This is how the showgirl who is in Thailand at the moment is doing.

Elena Morali became known by the public when she participated in the very first edition of La Pupa e il Secchione. Over the years, the blonde girl has made room for herself in the entertainment world and she met the famous comedian Scintilla with whom she has been engaged for a long time. Elena then found herself with Barbara D’Urso to explain that while she was engaged to Scintilla she had also fallen in love with another man. Eventually the relationship fell apart, but she Elena didn’t stay single for long. She also returned from a separation with the famous Nina Moric, Luigi Mario Fabulous has conquered the former pupa and since that moment they have never separated. The two decided to spend their holidays in Thailand but a nature excursion turned into a nightmare. Fear of Elena that she believes she has contracted monkeypox.

The conditions of Elena Morali also alert Luigi Mario Fabulous. Here’s how the showgirl is

Elena’s partner, trying to be optimistic, published stories saying that until the following day the couple would disappear from social networks. Elena felt very tired and lots of bubbles began to appear on her body. The boy hoped, having made an excursion in nature, that they were only mosquito bites but they did not rule out, given the weakness of the woman that it could be monkeypox. Elena also had said on her social networks that she was very scared especially because she was very far from home. The couple was awaiting some exams.

Then comes the message from Elena who reassures all the fans who have worried and have flooded her with messages. Morali tested negative for monkeypox but came into contact with a very dangerous plant called Ailanthus. Also known as the “Tree of Heaven”, the plant has such an unpleasant smell that even insects do not eat it. Elena must have accidentally approached the plant that contains, as the name suggests, a toxic substance, ailanthin. This caused Elena to have a strange skin discharge. She said there was no pus in her blisters but something like water, which also caused her to itch continuously. After having ascertained her condition, the woman is at rest.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox, there is the first Italian victim: who was the man who died in Cuba

