Su Youpeng said that he wanted to be rotten to overcome difficulties, why did he win praises from netizens jqknews

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn At noon on October 13, “Overcoming Toughness” finally ushered in the performance of Si Gong. In the captain’s declaration before the game, Su Youpeng’s declaration can best mobilize people’s inner enthusiasm. Su Youpeng said: “The colon is the beginning of the narrative. If it’s going to be rotten, it’s fine to lie at home. What are you doing in “Overcoming the Thorns”! I will accept the good and the bad in life with all my strength. Let’s overcome the thorns together!”

Su Youpeng’s declaration won the cheers of the audience, and even the other players in the waiting area echoed.

After the performance was broadcast, the related entry “Why Su Youpeng said he wants to be rotten to overcome difficulties” quickly rushed to the hot search list and was recognized by netizens. Netizens left messages in approval of Su Youpeng’s declaration.

“Su Youpeng said it well, whoever watches this show in order to watch the show, it is better to watch the longing for life, Director Su who goes all out!”

“Come on Su Youpeng, who has been through thorns and thorns, yes, it is to fight, it is this kind of hard work, come on Su Youpeng!”

“Su Youpeng, who takes every stage seriously, is responsible for himself, the audience, the stage, and his own stage. This is the real way to overcome obstacles. Su Youpeng is great!”

