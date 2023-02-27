China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On the afternoon of February 27th, Sun Li posted on her personal social account about her little daughter’s journey of learning Latin dance, “When I got the idea that my sister wanted to dance, my first choice of inertial thinking was ballet, because I skipped it when I was young.” , I am relatively familiar with this kind of dance” “Then my sister told me for the first time that I want to dance Latin” “Because her good friend is in the Latin interest class at school, she wanted to be with her good friend, so she danced on it”, and then He said with emotion: “Through this incident, I once again told myself that I really need to listen more to the child’s inner child’s feelings. Only love can persist, and only persistence can succeed…”

The photos of four younger sisters dancing are posted with the article. The small body can perform a graceful dance. With a red dress, she dances like an elf. It is really beautiful.

After seeing Sun Li’s post, fans left messages to praise her sister, “Little flower is like a little flower”, “Raining brightly”, “Sister Xiaohua is awesome”.

Soon afterwards, the related topic “Sun Li wants to listen to children’s hearts more” rushed to the hot search list, attracting more netizens to participate in the discussion. The discussion of netizens also expanded from praising Xiaohua’s greatness to children’s education. Experience can always be used for reference. Many netizens hope to learn from Sun Li and gain more experience in educating children.