Original title: Pengcheng Cup first round report The first champion was beaten by Wang Tianyi and Huang Hailin

The first match report of the Pengcheng Cup

As soon as the smoke of the elephant armor cleared, the Pengcheng Cup started again. On February 26, the third “Pengcheng Cup” National Chess Volleyball Competition was grandly opened at Tongshan Xiangqi Base, Luohu, Shenzhen!

This year’s Pengcheng Cup is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Chess Association, and the Shenzhen Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, Luohu District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Shenzhen Mass Sports Promotion Center, Shenzhen Chess Academy, Shenzhen Chess Association, Organized by Shenzhen Yuanmeng Chuanqi Education Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yichuan Culture and Sports Development

The game adopts the knockout method of one game and two defeats. When using slow motion 50 30, fast hand 10 10, super fast hand 5.5, additional match 6 to 4, black wins.

At 10 o’clock in the morning, the first game officially started. The battle for Taiwan took place between two generals in Hebei, Shen Peng and Lu Weitao. In the stage of Xu Qi, Lu Weian was the first to strike first, and the defense against Shen Peng was fragmented. However, there were more black chess pieces, and the subsequent pieces of red chess pieces were also cut off by Shen Peng. Shen Peng narrowly escaped 38 times and won the game in one fell swoop. In the melee between men and women on the second station, Chen Xinglin was the first to lose to Xie Jing.

The third stage is a battle of the same robes between Zhejiang Huang Zhufeng and Xu Chongfeng. The two slowly ended the game. Sitai Wang Tianyi slowly played chess, and then took Huang Hailin lightly with his hands.

On the fifth channel, Beijing teenager Wang Yubo played against the first champion Wang Yang. The young player Wang Yubo achieved excellent results in the weevil and defeated champions such as Sun Yongzheng and Zhao Xinxin. In this round, due to the severe cold, he took the lead in slow chess and defeated Wang Yang. According to the competition system, Wang Yang, who entered the loser group, still has a chance to win the championship. In the first Pengcheng Cup, Wang Yang fought back from the loser group to win the championship.

Xu Guoyi and Xu Qi defeated Li Shaogeng on the sixth table, Cao Yanlei and Xu Qi defeated Wu Junqiang on the seventh table, and Hong Zhi Rapid Chess defeated Zhao Jincheng on the eighth table.

Welcome to pay attention to Laoxianrou Chess and watch the game report.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: