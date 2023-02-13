Home Entertainment Supreme 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “Accessories” Completely Open | Hypebeast
Supreme’s new 2023 spring and summer series has been previewed a few days ago, and this time it officially released the complete Lookbook and major items. This article will focus on the “accessories” series of items that brand supporters always pay attention to first.

The accessory series includes the previously leaked BANDAI Tamagotchi co-branded electronic pet machine, and other eye-catching joint list products include table hockey machines, USM bookcases, 34-inch porcelain jaguar statues, Jacob & Co gold and silver bracelets, Staub Cast Iron Pan, Daiwa Fishing Rod, Bitossi Vase/Bowl and Hollywood Trading Company Belt, Wallet and Keychain.

In addition, there are also multi-functional life accessories such as pet bowls, tool sets, lighters, Swiss knives, and spray guns. Light underwear and a variety of skateboard designs are injected into the board with various images to create a new style.

Supreme’s new 2023 spring and summer series will be launched on February 16 and will land in Japan on February 18. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the official Lookbook.

