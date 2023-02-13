Home Technology Assassin’s Creed Origins’ game director has left Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Origins’ game director has left Ubisoft

The individual who served as game director for Assassin’s Creed Origins, the first Assassin’s Creed game to use a broader RPG design style, has announced his departure from Ubisoft Montreal.

It was revealed in a LinkedIn post that Jean Guesdon is leaving Ubisoft after 17 years at the company, where he worked on the Assassin’s Creed brand for the past 17 years.

Commenting on the decision, Guesdon said: “Hello everyone, 2023 will end for me over 17 difficult years at Ubisoft Montreal.

“I can’t express how much I owe this unique company. So many people to meet, so many to learn from, so many projects to deliver.

“And Assassin’s Creed, of course Assassin’s Creed… 🙂

“Thank you Whoopi, very very!”

There’s no mention of where Guesdon will end up, or what he’ll do next, but hopefully he’ll use his abilities for something fantastic like he did in Assassin’s Creed Origins, which is still considered to be One of the best Assassin’s Creed games to date.

