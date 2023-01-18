Home Technology The truth on the graph announcing a new version of ChatGpt, even more powerful
Technology

The truth on the graph announcing a new version of ChatGpt, even more powerful

by admin
The truth on the graph announcing a new version of ChatGpt, even more powerful

ChatGpt, with his prose so close to that of menis no longer enough. Users dream an even more powerful version of artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI. That’s not the version for payment so there is already a waiting list.

Hopefully, rather, the advent of the next large language model (LLM) called Gpt-4. The current ChatGpt is based, we recall, on an ‘improved’ version of Gpt-3vale a dire Gpt3.5.

Artificial intelligence

Behind the scenes of ChatGPT and Lensa: what are Laion 5B and Common Crawl and how they work

by Emanuele Capone

To highlight the difference between Gpt-3 and Gpt-4someone also created a chart that instantly went viral. There are two spheres in comparison – one tiny and the other huge – which hypothesize the difference in data they would feed Gpt-3 (175 billion parameters) and Gpt-4 (1 trillion parameters). “Gpt-4 will be able to write a 60,000-key book from a single prompt,” wrote one of the Twitter users who posted the graph, without specifying his sources.

Rumors of an imminent arrival of Gpt-4 and its super power have been debunked by Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, in a recent interview. “These are ridiculous rumors – he said – I don’t know who spreads them. People ask to be disappointed and they will be”. Altman also commented on the viral chart on ChatGpt: “It’s Just Bullshit”.

See also  Respawn Details ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Format & Schedule - Apex Legends

During the interview given to StrictlyVCAltman said other interesting stuff:

“There will come an AI model that will be able to produce videos. But I don’t want to make predictions. We will try to do it, others are trying too, we may succeed soon”.

“We’re not making much money with OpenAI, we’re still early days.”

Artificial intelligence

“How will the world end?” ChatGpt inventor chases the hardest answer

by Pier Luigi Pisa

“People should be entitled to their version of AI. If you want the model that is never offensive, safe for work, you should get it. And if you want one that is more aggressive, creative and exploratory, but still able to say uncomfortable, or that makes other people uncomfortable, that is creative and exploratory but says some things you may not feel comfortable with, you should have it. I think there will be many systems in the world based on different values. What I really think – but it will take time – is that the user should be able to write a few pages of “here’s what I want, here’s my values, here’s how I want the AI ​​to behave”. act exactly the way it was described, because your AI should be.”

“In the short term we will try to do something that limits plagiarism, something that helps teachers identify work made with ChatGpt. But someone will be able to circumvent that system and therefore I don’t think it is something that the school and society should bet on in future. We live in a new world. AI-generated text is something we should all adapt to”

See also  Confirming the second known source of cosmic neutrinos: the black hole accretion disk of the M77 galaxy | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

Codename Baby Yoda?It is rumored that Google will...

GIGABYTE Announces Z790 AORUS TACHYON

Quickly measure the dystopian mechanical disorder world of...

Apple’s HomePod also arrives in Italy

Forspoken PC Specifications Announced

Apple’s HomePod also arrives in Italy

Why is Nintendo suddenly talking about Super Mario...

Google Pixel Fold folding machine model outflow ultra-thin...

Aaron Swartz Dead Ten Years World Closer –...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy