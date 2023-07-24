Supreme Set to Open New Store in Seoul, South Korea: Expansion Plans Revealed

Supreme Set to Expand with New Store in Seoul, South Korea

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time, but it appears that Supreme is indeed set to expand its operations in Seoul, South Korea. According to the popular intelligence account @le.syndrome, a 4-story building on Apgujeong Rodeo Street in Gangnam District, Seoul is nearing completion, leading many to believe that this will be the location of Supreme’s new store.

Located in one of the most upscale shopping areas in Gangnam District, the store will be surrounded by other high-end brands, boutique stores, cafes, and restaurants. This strategic choice of location further solidifies Supreme’s commitment to the fashion industry’s elite.

If the reports are true, this will mark Supreme’s 15th store worldwide. The opening is slated for mid-August, just in time for the launch of their highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter series. To be precise, the grand opening is scheduled for August 19.

Interestingly, @le.syndrome also revealed that Supreme’s founder, James Jebbia, has no plans to personally visit South Korea. However, the parent company VF is reportedly planning to open a second Supreme store in the country in 2024. While this information has not been officially confirmed, it has certainly piqued the interest of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Supreme has built a cult-like following over the years, with its limited edition collaborations and iconic box logo apparel. The expansion into Seoul is sure to further boost the brand’s popularity and solidify its presence in the international market.

As the launch date approaches, fans and fashion-savvy individuals are advised to stay updated for any further announcements or details regarding the new store. With Supreme’s reputation for creating hype and driving long lines, it is expected that the Seoul store will be no exception.