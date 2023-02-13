China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 13, according to Korean media reports, SEVENTEEN member Xu Minghao suffered a fracture on his left collarbone and will suspend performing arts activities.

The following is the company announcement:

Hello, this is PLEDIS Entertainment.

The following is the announcement regarding the health status of SEVENTEEN member Seo Myung Ho.

Due to the fracture of Xu Minghao’s left clavicle, after diagnosis by the medical staff, he must wear a protective device to fix the clavicle, and try to avoid unreasonable activities of the affected area before recovery.

For the scheduled itinerary, although the artist has a strong will to participate in all, our company will follow the advice of the medical staff, put the artist’s recovery first, and flexibly arrange future itineraries.

Therefore, Xu Minghao will wear protective equipment and participate in CARAT DAY live broadcast, Chinese fan signing event, 2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING and other schedules within a reasonable range. I hope fans can understand this.

Our company will do our best to assist Xu Minghao’s treatment and rehabilitation, and ensure that Xu Minghao returns with a healthy appearance as soon as possible.

Thanks.