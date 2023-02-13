Home Entertainment SVT Xu Minghao’s left clavicle fracture will suspend performing arts activities-China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

SVT Xu Minghao’s left clavicle fracture will suspend performing arts activities-China Entertainment Network

by admin
SVT Xu Minghao’s left clavicle fracture will suspend performing arts activities-China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 13, according to Korean media reports, SEVENTEEN member Xu Minghao suffered a fracture on his left collarbone and will suspend performing arts activities.

The following is the company announcement:

Hello, this is PLEDIS Entertainment.

The following is the announcement regarding the health status of SEVENTEEN member Seo Myung Ho.

Due to the fracture of Xu Minghao’s left clavicle, after diagnosis by the medical staff, he must wear a protective device to fix the clavicle, and try to avoid unreasonable activities of the affected area before recovery.

For the scheduled itinerary, although the artist has a strong will to participate in all, our company will follow the advice of the medical staff, put the artist’s recovery first, and flexibly arrange future itineraries.

Therefore, Xu Minghao will wear protective equipment and participate in CARAT DAY live broadcast, Chinese fan signing event, 2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING and other schedules within a reasonable range. I hope fans can understand this.

Our company will do our best to assist Xu Minghao’s treatment and rehabilitation, and ensure that Xu Minghao returns with a healthy appearance as soon as possible.

Thanks.

See also  NBA still suspends marijuana testing and centralizes drug abuse control in the new season

You may also like

National Ballet of China’s original dance drama “A...

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low...

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty invests in human resources and supply...

Maserati Levante in California: the climate emergency

Strolling through art exhibitions and “stealing hearts” lead...

Follies, luxury and California dreams. Traveling with the...

Lin Zhiying’s first comeback after the car accident...

What if Rachel isn’t a profiteer?

amazing! Liu Yifei appeared in a wealthy area...

3000 km with a Maserati in California: test...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy