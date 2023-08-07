TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and OOFOS Collaborate Once Again for a New Joint Black Rubber Shoe

Japanese fashion brand TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. has partnered with American footwear brand OOFOS once again to release a new collaborative black rubber shoe. This marks the third collaboration between the two brands, combining classic elements with a new slogan design aimed at providing comfort during the hot summer months. The collaboration introduces two shoe models, Flip Flop and Clog, both featuring ergonomically designed structures. The use of OOFOAM cushioning technology material helps to reduce impact force by 37% and alleviate pressure on the feet and joints, resulting in a soft and lightweight feel that greatly enhances comfort.

The appearance of the shoes is characterized by streamlined lines, a one-piece shoe body, and a subtle black and white color scheme. The upper of the shoe features the iconic brand slogan “Listen To The Soloist.”, with lyrics from the rock band Nine Inch Nails’ song “The Day The Whole World Went Away,” which embodies the independent spirit that TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. brand stands for. The joint series will be available for purchase on the TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. applet, official Xiaohongshu account, and select cooperative dealer stores starting from August 18. The Flip Flop and Clog models will be priced at RMB 780 and RMB 880 respectively.

