Title: Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu Team Successfully Avoids Relegation in Five Super League

By Yang Erxin

August 5, 2023

The Chinese Football Association’s 2023 season Futsal Super League, known as the “Five Super League,” recently announced its withdrawal. After 22 rounds of intense competition, Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu team secured their position in the league by accumulating 19 points and ranking ninth.

This season witnessed the return of the home and away game system after a hiatus of three years, featuring a total of 12 teams. After five months of fierce competition, the traditionally dominant Shenzhen team emerged as the league champions, clinching the title for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu team achieved an overall record of six wins, one draw, and 15 losses. Their remarkable performance placed them ninth in the league standings, ensuring their successful escape from relegation. Notably, the team’s No. 9 player, Liang Wanlong, stood out by scoring an impressive 20 goals, securing the title of top scorer within the team.

Shanxi Xiangyu Football Club, which was established in Shuozhou City in 2020, joined the Five Super League as a substitute in July 2022, finishing in tenth place and avoiding relegation. This marked the first time in the province’s history that a team participated in the Futsal Super League.

In 2023, Shanxi Xiangyu Football Club relocated to Taiyuan and rebranded themselves as the Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu Team. This season, the team focused on youth training and successfully retained their spot in the league by blending experienced players with upcoming talents.

Outside the realm of competition, the Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu team also dedicated themselves to various community activities. They organized friendly matches with local fans, visited Yujie Primary School in Xiaodian District, Taiyuan City, to promote the popularization of football, and collaborated with the Shanxi Disabled Persons Welfare Foundation to contribute to the welfare of the province.

As the Five Super League officially wraps up, the Shanxi Taiyuan Xiangyu team celebrates their achievement of avoiding relegation. With their efforts both on and off the field, the team has left a positive impact on the community and aspiring young players.

