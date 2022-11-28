Like Skepta to Nike, rapper A$AP Nast also maintains a long-term relationship with Reebok. Recently, the two sides launched a new joint project – a concept shoe based on Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5.

This time, part of the concept of Zig Kinetica II Edge, which was previously cooperated by the two parties, is continued, integrating outdoor, practical and future elements. Every detail is enough to show A$AP Nast’s personal design taste and enthusiasm for pop culture. In terms of design, this Zig Kinetica 2.5 is covered in black with partial brown covering the upper, soft mesh fabric, rubber and a variety of different materials. Avoid splashing or getting too wet on your feet. In addition, the outsole is also made of Vibram rubber, which greatly enhances the foot feel and comfort, which is quite suitable for outdoor activities.

The NST2 x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 shoes created by A$AP Nast will be available on Reebok’s official website and designated stores on December 2, priced at $180.