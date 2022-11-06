Inoue Takehiko’s new dub lineup for “Slam Dunk” announced: fans are collectively dissatisfied

The new animated film “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” of “Slam Dunk”, written and directed by the original author Takehiko Inoue himself, will be released on December 3.

On the evening of November 4th, the seiyuu lineup of the five major protagonists was announced, which caused dissatisfaction among fans. The reason is that the original TV animation seiyuu is still alive but all new ones.

The new seiyuu lineup is:Subaru Kimura: Hanamichi Sasaki, Shinichiro Kamio: Tomo Rukawa, Kenta Miyake: Souno Akagi, Jun Kasama: Hisashi Mitsui, Sogo Nakamura: Ryota MiyashiroThere is no problem with the seiyuu itself, but the fans are confused and angry that all the original TV animation seiyuu in 1993 have been replaced, and the original seiyuu are still alive and working enthusiastically.

In the Japanese animation industry, there are countless examples of not changing seiyuu after many years. Many characters have remained the same seiyuu all their lives. The official statement of the new animated film “Slam Dunk” stated that the decision to change seiyuu was due to “changes in the new era. ” consideration.

But obviously the fans of the series didn’t buy it, and they all expressed that their enthusiasm was poured cold water, and they couldn’t find the memories and emotions of the past.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”