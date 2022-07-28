Original title: Qixi movie “Meet You” Li Wenhan airborne Changzhou Station Roadshow audience shared 40 years of love preservation secrets on the spot

Sohu Entertainment News, directed by Luoluo and starring young actors Li Wenhan and Xu Ruohan, the love movie “Meet You” “Only Meeting is the Qixi Festival” love long-distance running national road show is in full swing. Today, screenwriter and director Luoluo and lead star Li Wenhan airborne in Changzhou, interacting with fans at close range and sharing the experience of watching the movie.

On the road show at Changzhou Station, director Luoluo and starring Li Wenhan communicated and interacted with the audience at close range. After watching the film, a male audience felt that it was not easy to meet, and got up to confess to his girlfriend: “I have two lucks in my life, once I met you, and once I went to the end.” She is experiencing a long-distance love run. She said that after watching the movie, she was very touched, and called on the audience to try their best to fall in love, “because from the moment we met, it was very romantic.” Many viewers said that they finished watching in tears. The love story of “Bright Sun”, in this love full of regrets and tears, they also found their own shadow.

At the road show, not only young fans actively expressed their love perceptions, but also middle-aged couple audiences were also moved by the love of the "bright sun". A couple who have lived together for 40 years shared their secrets for keeping freshness – the courage to maintain love and cherish hard-won encounters. At the end of the road show, the host organized the couple to take a group photo together with their fingers clasped together to convey their silent cherishment to each other. Li Wenhan also sang the promotion song of the same name for the movie again at the scene, expressing that it is not easy to meet, and there is no regret if you have it. See also Italian Tech participates in Amazon Career Day with a dialogue on the future of work The movie "Meet You" is produced by iQiyi Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Hengye Pictures Co., Ltd. and will be officially released on Qixi Festival on August 4.

