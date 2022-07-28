news-main-body”>

Moto Razr, which leads the design of clamshell folding screen smartphones, will usher in the latest model in 2022 on August 2. Before that, though, the Geekbench benchmark database has revealed some of its specs. It is reported that as one of the first smartphones to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the Moto Razr 2022 also uses a 120Hz high-brush flexible screen + 50MP rear dual camera.

Earlier, Moto had teased that games could be played on the secondary screen of the Razr 2022, and in a new teaser shared on Weibo, it revealed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset.

The Moto Razr 2022 is expected to retail at €1,150, complemented by Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color options.

In the Geekbench benchmark test, it can be seen that the Moto smartphone codenamed XT2241-1 scored a single-core 1252 / multi-core 3972.

In addition, it is said that the machine is equipped with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM, and is pre-installed with the Android 12 mobile operating system.

（via Nashville Chatter）

Here is a summary of the expected specs of the new Moto Razr 2022 clamshell folding screen:

● 6.7 inches @ FHD+ pOLED flexible inner display (120Hz refresh rate / 20:9 aspect ratio) + 3 inches outer display

● Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

● Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM

● Support 25W fast charge

● Pre-installed Android 12 mobile operating system

● 32MP front selfie camera

● Rear 50MP main camera + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Interested friends can pay attention to the press conference at 19:30 on August 2 (next Tuesday).

