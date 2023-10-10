Tardigrade Inferno – Burn The Circus – Album Review

Tardigrade Inferno – Burn The Circus

Origin: Russia

Release: 10.10.2023

Label: Independent

Duration: 45:08

Genre: Dark Cabaret Metal

Many people haven’t had enough of the last EP yet, they’re storming Tardigrade Inferno – the world‘s only representative of Dark Cabaret Metal – with their second album Burn The Circus around the corner. Both the absolutely great debut album and the one released a few months ago Arrival Of A Train EP create corresponding expectations that need to be met.

And already the opener Ringmaster Has To Diethat you have HERE can listen to, ignites from the first second. This all-consuming chaos that takes up all the space from the first note is exactly why you just have to love the band. The driving metal song, paired with circus music and the insane-sounding vocals, turns out to be a real hit. And also the following one Clockwork God is reached deep into the box of madness. There is proof of this HERE. The changes to almost children’s song-like passages, including the glockenspiel, are not only top-notch musically, but are also incredibly fun.

Cirque Macabre

With Cholera The band then serves up a thoroughly macabre ballad, which, despite or perhaps because of its comparatively calm nature, perfectly complements the black humor that you expect and get. Tick-Tock On the other hand, of all the songs, it is probably the most aggressive in its social criticism and delivers a real catchy chorus. 9 Out Of 10 manages to create an unpackable groove feeling using the simplest means and makes the audience tap along automatically. Little Princess Although it takes things a little easier again, it once again illustrates what incredible vocal power Darya Rorria actually has.

Encore!

At the risk of repeating ourselves, it must still be said here that too Splinter In The Eye It never ends as fun and is full of crazy ideas. The same can be said about the song with the promising title Nailed To The Ferris Wheel say, which also more than meets all expectations.

At Wearing White The transitions between the angelic ballad singing and the completely crazy synth part in the bridge make even the most humorless of listeners laugh involuntarily. The finale is the title track Burn The Circus By far the most dramatic number on the album, which once again explicitly emphasizes that the musicians are not only funny, but also really understand composition and their instruments.

Conclusion

What an incredible board did Tardigrade Inferno actually deliver here? Burn The Circus From the first to the last second, it runs a program that is second to none and even puts its almost perfect predecessor in the shade. They are definitely guaranteed a place in the annual review. 9,5 / 10

Line Up

Darya Rorria – Gesang

Alexander Pavlovich – guitar, keyboard

Maxim Belekhov – Bass

Andrew Drew – drums

Tracklist

01. Ringmaster Has To Die

02. Clockwork God

03. Rats

04. Cholera

05. Tick-Tock

06. 9 Out Of 10

07. Little Princess

08. Splinter In The Eye

09. Nailed To The Ferris Wheel

10. Wearing White

11. Burn The Circus

