The big river is rushing, the nine-curve chain is connected, the Yellow River is thousands of miles, and the weather is endless. The Yellow River is the mother river of the Chinese nation, and protecting the Yellow River is a long-term plan related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Since ancient times, the Yellow River “breaks twice every three years, and diverts its course once a hundred years”, and the Chinese nation has always been fighting against the flood disaster of the Yellow River.

In the historical process of the governance of the Yellow River, how to tell the story of the Yellow River well, carry forward the culture of the Yellow River, and sing praises for the spirit of governance of the river is a challenge for literary and art workers in the new era.

Recently, a historical legendary drama “The World‘s Long River” with the theme of the governance of the Yellow River landed on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV. Once broadcast, it immediately gained a wide range of heated discussions and a high audience reputation. Three days before the broadcast, “The World‘s Long River” ranked No. 1 in the six provincial-level satellite TV ratings; its share among the social backbone of the post-80s and 90s was as high as 11.43%, triggering extensive social discussion; the share of highly educated people was nearly 9%, and the drama series The cultural value and spiritual connotation have been liked and recognized by users; it has won 77 hot searches on the whole network on the new media side, and the conception and creative level of the series have been affirmed by hundreds of media, which has aroused widespread attention and heated discussions.

Feel the courage and courage of the Chinese nation from the history of river management, and create vivid and vivid images of river management

“The Long River in the World” takes a Yellow River governance project during the Qing Dynasty as a clue, and tells the story of Jin Fu and Chen Huang, two river-governing officials who have experienced decades of wind and rain, trying to protect the Yellow River and restore the safety of the people. The beginning of the drama goes straight to the theme, starting with a heavy rain, and cutting into the main core story of the drama – the flood of the Yellow River. On one side, the turbulent Yellow River rolled up the turbulent waves, and on the other side, the river workers guarded the river with all their might. They were washed and hit by the flood, but they never retreated. The courage and daring of the river man.

The monstrous waves hit the river embankment and the psychological defense line of the river workers. Jin Fu’s appearance was like a needle for calming the sea. Standing in the crowd, he had the effect of calming people’s hearts. In the time of panic and fear, he showed his extraordinary overall situation and leadership ability in the face of danger, calming people’s hearts, commanding the embankment, and taking responsibility by himself at a critical moment, choosing to blast the embankment to release the flood, guard the river, a The tenacious, persistent, and undisturbed in the face of danger, the practical river-governing minister jumped into the audience’s eyes.

In addition, Chen Huang used his own way of measuring the flow rate of the Yellow River. The lines of “Walking through the old route of the Yellow River before the age of 20, he will succeed every day, and sooner or later will conquer the Yellow River”, which also created a young man with high aspirations and ambitions. The image of the river ruler. At the same time, the drama also uses the tragic situation of the people after the Yellow River burst, and Kangxi’s eclectic solicitation of river management talents, which highlights the strong sense of urgency when it comes to river management, and creates a vivid and rich group portrait of river management.

At the filming meeting, various media spoke highly of the series, and China Daily praised it: “The Long River in the World has the texture of a movie, the grandeur of an epic, and the portrayal of characters by several powerful actors. It is also very good.” A reporter from “China Culture News” said: “The TV series “The World‘s Long River” with the theme of Yellow River governance is refreshing. Let history take care of reality through the expression of literature and art, protect, inherit and carry forward the culture of the Yellow River, and realize human beings. Harmonious symbiosis with nature is of great significance.” The Morning News affirmed: “The powerful actors and actresses are brilliant, and the story of water control has twists and turns, whether it is the persistence and responsibility of guarding the embankment for the people, or the difficulties and challenges of the water control project. The depth and depth of the real history.”

Telling the story of the Yellow River with the theme of river governance and conveying the spirit of river governance

Since ancient times, from Dayu’s “change blocking to sparse” to Han Wudi’s “gourd blocking the mouth”, and then to Pan Jixun’s “governing the river with the river and bridging the water to attack the sand”, the river management project has always been the focus of the dynasties and dynasties. But little attention has been paid to this piece of film and television works. Zhang Ting, the play’s chief director and screenwriter, said in an interview that there are many famous people with lofty ideals in the history of river management in China. In order to manage the Yellow River and protect the people, they did everything they could, and they deserve to be remembered by everyone.

Therefore, although “The World‘s Long River” is based on the time of a hundred years ago, it does not use emperors, generals, talents and beauties as the protagonists. The vast number of river workers headed by Jin Fu and Chen Huang have braved the wind and rain, faced difficulties, dared to take responsibility and dedicated themselves to the road of river governance, told the story of the Yellow River well, and passed on the spirit of river governance that has worked for a long time.

The governance of the Yellow River is not a one-day effort. In the play, it took Jin Fu and Chen Huang more than ten years to make the governance of the Yellow River take initial effect, allowing the people to live and work in peace and contentment. Outside the play, the guardians of the Yellow River in the new era are still In silent dedication, protect the Yellow River. To this end, “The World‘s Long River” and People’s Entertainment have released the “Guardian of the Yellow River in the New Era” campaign. Through the stories of Jin Fu and Chen Huangwei managing the Yellow River hundreds of years ago, they have been through hardships and hardships to inspire every Chinese son and daughter to protect the Yellow River. Contributed, the topic of the event has received nearly 10 million views, and netizens have said: “Salute to every guardian of the Yellow River who sticks to it silently.”

From character creation to lines and phrases, from screenwriting skills to camera language, the historical connotation, theme characteristics and artistic characteristics of “The World‘s Long River” are all outstanding in the same type of works. The repeated court debates, not only the sages who sacrificed their lives to manage the river, but also the tenacity and perseverance of the river-governing spirit, produced a soul-stirring and ups and downs of the river-governing epic, which has the practical significance of inspiring the present. .

