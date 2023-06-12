Tesla’s charging network would become the standard in the United States

The cargo network Tesla Inc. gained more traction after a handful of players in the electric vehicle power industry said that would offer compatible equipmentwhich would further consolidate the automaker’s system as american standard.

Which companies would join Tesla’s electrical system

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Blink Charging Co. y Wallbox NVThey each said Monday that they will have chargers capable of running on Tesla’s standard North American charging system, which is quickly gaining competition from the so-called Combined Charging System. the australian Tritium DCFC Ltd. it also said it would offer a NACS adapter option with its chargers.

The rapid succession of announcements comes just days after auto industry giants General Motors Co. y Ford Motor Co. agreed to join the company of Elon Musk by adopting standardized NACS ports in future models.

The European Union will sue Google for abuses in ad technology

These latest moves underscore how quickly the industry is shifting to a single standard, at least in North America. That could give consumers thinking about buying an electric vehicle more confidence that the technology is here to stay and that places to recharge their batteries will be accessible. It could also act as a rearguard action by the freight industry to prevent Tesla from capturing most of the fast-growing business.

“Ultimately, charging companies will offer an option to stay relevant and not lose market share,” said Ryan Fisher, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “It is possible that the other car manufacturers do not want to embolden Tesla moreSo right now they’re in boardrooms deciding what to do.”

Ford will buy lithium for its electric cars from the Chilean firm SQM

How much Tesla could earn in deals with other firms

Tesla could i add $3 billion in revenue by 2030 and more than $5.4 billion by 2032 from non-Tesla EV owners, according to a recent report by Piper Sandler & Co.

ChargePoint, which makes charging equipment, said its NACS charging adapter was in development before Ford and GM adopted it for their future electric vehicles, however the company said Monday it will soon offer a compatible charger in your current product line. Wallbox also said it will start offering charging equipment compatible with NACS adapters for its Supernova fast charger.

Blink, which operates charging stations, said it will start making its fast charger available in global markets and they will be equipped for both CCS and NACS use.

MF