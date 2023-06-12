Meloni censures the attacks on Berlusconi by dusting off his 2009 rally: “You are just poor communists!” – Video

«Having him, being able to compare yourself with him, was an element that reassured you in many things. He had been there before and had done well». So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni retraces her relationship with Silvio Berlusconi, who died this morning at the age of 86, in an interview with Tg5 broadcast this evening. She also remembers the last conversion of the many she had with her predecessor at Palazzo Chigi. “I’m also very proud of the fact that lately he often called me and said:” you’re working well “. It wasn’t easy for a man with that experience. And even in the last phone call we had she said to me: “Look, I want to tell you I’m very proud of the work you’re doing, of how you’re doing it” ». In the interview with the director of Tg5, Clemente Mimun, Meloni also looks ahead, to the legacy that the Cavaliere leaves for the center-right. This is how the prime minister replies to the question whether the allied parties will now manage not to argue. “I think we owe them. I am very proud of the fact that Berlusconi has seen a

centre-right government, which has contributed to that centre-right government. That too was one of his many great legacies and clearly for us today this is an extra responsibility, and it’s not easy, because for better or worse, in addition to being the glue, he was also the one who had the most experience among us “, observes Meloni .

The video tribute of the premier: «Poor communists!»

The premier, who had already paid homage to the founder of Forza Italia with a heartfelt video message in the morning, then wanted to recall Berlusconi’s temper by posting a video of his almost 14 years ago on Facebook: the one in which he replied to a group of activists who contested it during a rally in Cinisello Balsamo. In Cinisello Balsamo, during a rally for the administrative ballots on Sunday, the premier lashed out animatedly against some protesters who booed him not far from the stage. «This makes you understand the difference between us and them – said the premier from the stage, “charged” by the protest, to his supporters – We have never gone to disturb the meeting between leaders and voters because we are democratic men. They have exploited fear, hope, pain, deaths, shame. You have no dignity, nobility, no freedom: you are still, today and as always, poor communists!». One of the most famous videos in Berlusconi’s political history, both for his supporters and for his opponents. And that today the premier wanted to re-propose to indirectly show how the Knight would respond to those who even today, on the day of his disappearance, did not miss an opportunity to sting him. “The attacks never broke him. To those who, even today, are pouring hatred towards him, he would have replied as usual with a smile and a joke. We will remember him like this,” the premier wrote on social media, reposting the famous video.

